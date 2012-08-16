* Lego, Ontario teachers invest 3.72 bln Danish crowns
* Deal gives new investors a combined 26 percent stake
* Current owners sell no stock
* 105 crowns per share being paid
* G4S offered 130 crowns last year in scrapped deal
COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Toymaker Lego's owners and a
Canadian teachers' pension fund are to pay 3.72 billion Danish
crowns ($614 million) for a 26 percent stake in Danish cleaning
group ISS which will use the money to cut debt,
relaunching its IPO plans.
ISS made a failed attempt at an initial public offering last
year after which it agreed to a 130 Danish crowns per share cash
and share offer from G4S, a deal the British security
services group later scrapped.
Thursday's deal was worth 105 crowns per share, said ISS,
which has been focused on cutting debt and boosting growth.
"ISS is on track to significantly deleverage ahead of an IPO
within a few years," chairman Ole Andersen said.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will invest about 2.605
billion crowns for its stake while the Danish Kirk Kristiansen
family's holding and investment company Kirkbi A/S, which
controls Lego, will pay 1.116 billion.
ISS's owners, private equity groups EQT Partners and Goldman
Sachs Capital Partners are not selling any shares and
remain majority owners, ISS said.
The proceeds will be used to repay 11 percent senior notes
due 2014 after the December 2012 call date, and the capital
injection will lower ISS's leverage ratio to 5.15 times earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
from 5.86, ISS said.
Kirkbi, which owns 75 percent of the Lego Group, said it had
been watching ISS for several years and considered it a well-run
firm positioned for growth, particularly in emerging markets.
A lender to ISS, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "It is
very positive news. We like the company, but it is pretty
overlevered and this will allow them to bring down the debt.
"It is quite an unusual move to come in on the equity as it
dilutes EQT's (and Goldman Sachs's) stake, but Teachers and
Kirkbi have money to invest and we welcome it."