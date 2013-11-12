COPENHAGEN Nov 12 Danish outsourcing firm ISS said in its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday that it had not decided whether to go ahead with a flotation although it is continuing with its preparations for one.

ISS told Reuters on Oct. 14 that it does not expect to float in 2013. Britain's Financial Times newspaper in October reported the listing was likely to happen next year. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Louise Ireland)