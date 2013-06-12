June 11 Proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended Sprint Nextel Corp
shareholders vote for SoftBank Corp's revised
offer, after the Japanese mobile operator sweetened its buyout
terms.
SoftBank said on Tuesday it agreed to raise its offer for
the U.S. wireless carrier to $21.6 billion from $20.1 billion as
it fights off a counter bid by Dish Network Corp.
"As terms have improved, and no other firm competing bids
are currently available to shareholders, ISS continues to
recommend shareholders vote for the transaction," the firm said
late on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, ISS said that Sprint shareholders should
vote for SoftBank's proposed $20.1 billion purchase of the No. 3
U.S. mobile provider, potentially dealing a blow to a $25.5
billion rival bid from Dish.