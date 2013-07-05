July 5 Vivus Inc's largest shareholder,
First Manhattan Co, said on Friday proxy advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services recommended three of the nine
directors the shareholder had proposed for nomination to the
drugmaker's board.
Another advisory firm, Egan Jones, has backed all the
nominees, while a third one, Glass Lewis, called Vivus's plan to
launch diet drug Qsymia without a commercial partner
"ill-advised", First Manhattan said in a statement.
Qsymia's lackluster sales have been the main point of
criticism by First Manhattan, which owns about 9.9 percent of
the Vivus. The activist investor and has also called for a new
chief executive.
Shareholders are slated to vote on First Manhattan's
propositions at Vivus's annual general meeting on July 15.
ISS, Egan Jones and Glass Lewis were not immediately
available for comment outside of regular business hours.
In its defense, Vivus has maintained that it has been moving
ahead with its plans of gaining wider insurance coverage for
Qsymia and that its chief executive and board members have been
laying the groundwork for the drug's sales growth.
A turnover of its board, as per First Manhattan's plans,
would only delay the success of Qsymia, Vivus said on Tuesday.