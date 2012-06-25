HONG KONG, June 25 (IFR) - India's Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) and Indian transmission utility Power Grid Corp (PGC) could be looking to tap the dollar bond market according to bankers tracking these companies.

Jindal Steel and Power could be looking to raise dollars to partly refinance its USD75m loan maturing in November 2012 in addition to fresh borrowing. JSPL has a planned capex of about INR100 bn (USD1.8bn) on capital expenditure in the fiscal year that started in April.

Power Grid Corp on the other hand aims to tap the dollar bond market as a new issuer as it plans to invest INR200bn rupees in 2012/13 to expand its capacity.

These two issuers have not yet firmed up plans on deals yet. Both these issuers don't carry ratings from S&P, Moody's or Fitch either, so they still have a few steps to take before their transactions could materialize.

Much closer to pulling the trigger is the State Bank of India. The institution is said to have held informal talks with banks as it plans to raise at least USD1bn through a Reg S 144 A issue in August - or even earlier --, according to bankers involved in the discussions. The bank has not handed out RFPs for this deal.

One banker, though, was betting there may not even be an RFP for a transaction of SBI. "They are getting daily updates from the banks and will probably just announce," he speculated.

He noted that Indian banks are looking at the market but that SBI is likely to be the first out. "It will have to be SBI" to reopen the market for them, he said. He added, though, that levels are not yet where the bank wants them.

This comes as Nomura circulated a note today saying that Indian banks have been actively buying dollar-denominated loan portfolios from European banks, which are exiting that market as they deleverage.

Nomura noted that SBI in particular had bought USD500m in loans recently and hence may need to raise dollars to fund these acquisitions.

Nomura also said SBI is eyeing a 5-year bond with a spread equivalent to a swapped level of 350bp over Libor. Its 2015s are currently trading at a Z-spread of 347bp-327bp.

If it priced the new 5-year flat to that, it might be able to achieve the Libor level it seeks, but any new issue premium could breach the threshold, so SBI is likely to wait for its bonds to tighten a bit more. (neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com)