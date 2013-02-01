LONDON Feb 1 Bankers are working on a debt package of around 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to offer to potential buyers of German energy-metering firm Ista, put up for sale by private equity groups Charterhouse and CVC, banking sources said on Friday.

The company has a price tag of around 3 billion euros, which would make its sale one of the biggest private equity transactions in Germany this year.

The sale is likely to attract a number of private equity and industry buyers, eager to do deals following a dearth of M&A last year because of weak economic backdrop.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are advising on the transaction, for which first round bids are due in the first quarter, bankers said.

The 2 billion euros of debt to back the deal would be the largest buyout loan in Germany since the 7 billion euro loan used to back the buyout of German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are using a so-called staple financing package that offers potential buyers the money to pay for the acquisition, bankers said.

This helps to speed the deal along. Staple financings are often used in volatile market conditions to give buyers confidence that the money can be raised.

Rival banks are also working on similar debt packages to back the potential buyout of Ista.

The money is likely to be raised using senior leveraged loans, mezzanine debt and high yield bonds in euros. The banks might also have to tap the dollar market as the deal is so large, the bankers said.

"It is such a good credit and already has a lot of existing loan investors so it may be possible to raise the debt solely via the loan market through all senior leveraged loans and with the help of mezzanine lenders," one of the bankers said.

"However, the high-yield bond market may need to be tapped for extra liquidity," the banker said.

Charterhouse bought Ista at the height of the buy-out boom in 2007 for 2.4 billion euros from CVC, backed with 2.1 billion debt, according to TRLPC data. CVC later bought back 24 percent.

Ista had approximately 290 million euros earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2012.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Charterhouse declined to comment. CVC was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin. Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt)