* Q4 loss/shr $0.43 vs est. loss/shr $0.47

* Provision for loan losses down 70 pct at $16 mln

Feb 28 Commercial real estate lender iStar Financial Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and said it was launching syndication of up to $900 million in new credit facilities to refinance its debt.

The company will use a $1.125 billion pool of diversified collateral of loans, net lease assets and other real estate assets to secure its new credit facilities, maturing in 2016 and 2017.

"We view this effort, should it be completed, as a positive for the company, though a very high interest rate could dampen our enthusiasm somewhat," Stifel analyst Joshua Barber said in a note to clients.

Last February, the company had flagged going concern worries, saying lack of new credit lines could hurt its operations. It subsequently raised up to $3 billion of financing to pay down debt.

The company, which has turned a profit only once in the past 4 years, is saddled with about $5.8 billion of debt as of December 2011.

As of September 2011, the company's debt to equity ratio stood at 3.85, compared with the industry median of 1.04.

The company said its latest quarterly results were propped up by a gain of $30 million from the sale of its stake in Oak Hill Advisors. The company had sold most of its stake in the hedge-fund manager for more than $200 million.

The company also reported a drop in loan loss reserves and impairments, which analyst Barber said indicated the stabilization of commercial real estate values and the return of the lenders.

iStar shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value since April last year, rose as much as 8 percent before paring some of their gains to trade at $7.23 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.