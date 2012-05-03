BRIEF-China Resources Land says May contracted sales for group was RMB12.14 bln
* For month ended 31 May 2017, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB12.14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 iStar Financial Inc. on Thursday sold $275 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ISTAR FINANCIAL INC. AMT $275 MLN COUPON 9.00 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.012 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.50 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 869 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from 'B' with a Stable Outlook. We have also downgraded Popular's VR to 'f' from 'b' following the European Ce