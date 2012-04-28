DUBAI, April 28 Dubai's Istithmar World said on
Saturday it has became the sole owner of the Atlantis resort in
Dubai after buying a 50 percent stake from luxury resort
operator Kerzner International Holdings for $250 million.
The Bahamas-based Kerzner International has been in talks
with creditors to restructure $2.6 billion in mortgage debt. In
August, the Wall Street Journal said the proceeds from Dubai's
Atlantis resort sale would go toward paying down a portion of
the mortgage debt on a separate Atlantis resort in the
Bahamas.
Kerzner International will continue to be the operator of
the Atlantis resort, Istithmar said in a statement.
"This acquisition is in line with our strategy of managing
our assets for value and investing selectively where growth
opportunities exist," Chairman of Dubai World, Sheikh Ahmed bin
Saeed al-Maktoum, said in the statement.
Istithmar is a unit of state-owned flagship conglomerate
Dubai World but was not part of its 2009/10 debt
restructuring.
Dubai, the business hub of the United Arab Emirates, stunned
global markets in November 2009 when it sought a standstill on
$26 billion in debts related to Dubai World. It struck a deal
with banks last year, promising full repayment on the principal
in five to eight years.
(Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Ed Lane)