* "Not strange" for Toyota to retain Isuzu stake-president
* Cooperation talks with VW also ongoing - Isuzu president
* 2011/12 oper profit up 10 pct, sees 26 pct rise this FY
TOKYO, May 10 The head of Isuzu Motors Ltd
said on Thursday the Japanese truck maker was not
discussing forming an equity alliance with former top
shareholder General Motors Co, dismissing reports that
such talks were taking place.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
last week that GM proposed taking a controlling stake of more
than one-third in its former affiliate as it seeks growth in
Isuzu's stronghold of Southeast Asia, and then suggested a
smaller holding after the truck maker indicated its desire for
independence. Japanese business daily Nikkei reported GM was now
seeking a stake of about 10 percent.
"We have various projects ongoing with GM, and we talk to
them regularly," Isuzu President Susumu Hosoi told a news
conference to announce the company's financial results. "But
we're not talking about capital ties with them."
GM at one point owned as much as 49 percent in Isuzu before
selling the holding down, disappointed with red ink spilled by
Isuzu and later strapped for cash of its own. Its last remaining
7.9 percent stake was sold in 2006.
Isuzu is now held 5.9 percent by Toyota Motor Corp
- a stake that could come into question if or when the truck
maker enters capital alliance talks with another automaker.
Toyota had bought the stake in 2006 with plans to co-develop
small diesel engines with Isuzu, but that project was cancelled
after the global financial crisis.
Isuzu acknowledges it will eventually need a partner to
share the burden of developing the next generation of pickup
trucks and fuel-saving technologies, though not necessarily
inside a capital alliance.
Asked about Toyota's stake, President Hosoi said: "I don't
feel that it's strange for them to own the shares. There are
still a lot of possibilities (for cooperation)." He added that
separate talks to collaborate with Volkswagen AG
were also ongoing.
GM CEO Dan Akerson, for his part, last week sidestepped the
question of its interest in an Isuzu stake, telling reporters:
"Don't always believe what you read."
Isuzu on Thursday reported a 10 percent rise in operating
profit for the year that ended in March, to 97.37 billion yen
($1.22 billion). It forecast a further 26 percent jump to 123
billion yen this year, backed by strong growth in Asia, the
Middle East and Africa.