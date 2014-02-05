GREATER NOIDA, India Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T) plans to start production at a plant it is building in southern India with an investment of 30 billion rupees in 2016, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

The plant will have an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles and can be expanded later to 120,000, Takashi Kikuchi, managing director of Isuzu's Indian unit said. Isuzu sold about 200 utility vehicles in India last year, he said.

