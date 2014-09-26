(Adds GM comment)
TOKYO/DETROIT, Sept 26 General Motors and
Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors have agreed to
jointly develop a mid-size pick-up truck for sale in major
markets around the world excluding North America, the two
companies said on Friday.
The companies, which have worked on trucks together in the
past, are aiming to cut costs in their next generation mid-size
pick-up by using more shared parts and jointly purchasing them,
they said.
"The collaboration will enable us to leverage synergies and
communise components to enable further reductions in cost," GM
spokeswoman Lori Arpin said.
Isuzu said in a statement: "The project will strengthen the
light commercial vehicle business of GM and Isuzu."
The two companies will each manufacture their own trucks.
They have not decided on when the vehicles will go on sale, they
said.
In the past, the two companies have developed trucks
together such as the GM Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pick-up,
sold as the i-Series by Isuzu, and the updated Isuzu D-Max in
2011.
GM and Isuzu did not discuss an equity alliance, said Isuzu
spokesman Eiji Mitsuhashi. GM at one point held as much as 49
percent of Isuzu shares, though it then reduced its stake and
sold off the remaining 7.9 percent for $300 million in 2006.
Automakers, facing high costs of developing new
technologies, are keen to share the burden with other companies
or in some cases re-badge vehicles made by others.
Fiat and Mitsubishi Motors Corp said this
month that the Japanese carmaker would produce a new pick-up for
Fiat from 2016.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Chris Gallagher in Tokyo and Ben
Klayman in Detroit; Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Mark
Potter)