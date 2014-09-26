BRIEF-AAR says CFO Timothy Romenesko to retire effective Dec 31, 2017
* AAR CFO Timothy J. Romenesko announces plans to retire after 36 years of service
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Friday that it has agreed with General Motors Co to jointly develop a midsize pickup truck for sale in several markets around the world, excluding the United States and Canada.
Isuzu and GM had initially agreed back in January 2013 to discuss the possibility of developing next-generation pickup trucks. (Tokyo Newsroom)
* AAR CFO Timothy J. Romenesko announces plans to retire after 36 years of service
* Says Q1 new retail motorcycle sales in Asia Pacific hurt by Japan which was down behind weak industry - earnings presentation