(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say under the deal the vehicles were produced by both companies, not just by Isuzu)

BEIJING/TOKYO, July 22 General Motors Co and Isuzu Motor Co have agreed to cease collaboration on the development of midsize pick-up trucks made in Asia, ending a joint product development relationship that dates back to the mid-2000s.

Japanese automaker Isuzu said on Friday it had ended the deal under which both companies produced pick-up trucks at their respective plants in Thailand, which the two companies had marketed under their own brands around the world. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)