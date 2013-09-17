Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Indian IT companies gain, tracking weakness in the rupee and as recent underperformance makes their short-term valuations attractive, dealers say.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) is up 1.15 percent, Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) gains 4.22 percent, while Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) edges up 0.81 percent.

The rupee was weaker in early trade on Tuesday, tracking weakness in most Asian peers ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting, where it is widely expected to announce tapering of bond purchases.

BSE IT index fell 4.7 percent in previous four days, mainly on the rupee's appreciation compared with a 1.3 percent fall in the BSE Sensex in the same period.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)