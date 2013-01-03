* Global IT spending to reach $3.7 trillion in 2013
* Growth accelerates from 1.2 percent forecast for 2012
* Devices and software spending up, telecoms flat
LONDON, Jan 3 Worldwide IT spending was expected
to rise 4.2 percent in 2013 to $3.7 trillion, a pick-up from 1.2
percent growth forecast for last year as the gloom hanging over
businesses and consumers starts to lift, industry research firm
Gartner said.
Much of the uncertainty surrounding prospects for an upturn
in global economic growth is nearing resolution, managing vice
president Richard Gordon said. "As it does, we look for
accelerated spending growth in 2013 compared to 2012."
Spending on devices like PCs, tablets, mobile phones and
printers was forecast to reach $666 billion, up 6.3 percent.
The rise was below the 7.9 percent Gartner previously
forecast, partly due to increased price competition from android
devices in the tablet market.
Worldwide enterprise software spending would rise 6.4
percent to $296 billion, Gartner said on Thursday, driven by the
security, storage management and customer relationship
management sectors.
Telecom services, which continue to be the largest IT
market, would be flat over the next few years as higher revenue
from mobile data services was offset by declines in fixed and
mobile voice services markets, Gartner said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Dan Lalor)