LONDON, April 9 Worldwide IT spending will
shrink 1.3 percent this year to $3.66 trillion as the strength
of the U.S. dollar more than wipes out a rise in underlying
demand, Gartner said on Thursday.
The research group was forecasting growth of 2.4 percent a
quarter ago before the recent rise in the value of the dollar
put what it called a "currency shock" into the global IT market.
"This is not a crash, even if it looks like one," John-David
Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner, said.
"Taking out the impact of exchange rate movements, the
corresponding constant-currency growth figure is 3.1 percent."
Spending on devices like PCs, mobile phones, tablets and
printers, was forecast to decline 1.2 percent to $685 billion,
it said, partly due to a slowdown in PC purchases in Western
Europe, Russia and Japan, regions where the local currency has
devalued against the dollar.
