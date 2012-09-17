Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Indian technology companies drop after the rupee rises to four-month highs, raising worries about the impact on overseas profits.
Valuations also play a role: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) drops 5 percent after hitting a record high of 1,439.80 rupees on Friday, when the shares had initially gained after the Fed's new asset purchase programme.
Infosys (INFY.NS) shares fall 2.6 percent after gaining 3 percent on Friday.
HORGOS, China/KHORGOS, Kazakhstan On the border of China and Kazakhstan, an international free trade zone has become a showpiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road" Initiative to boost global trade and commerce by improving infrastructure and connectivity.