HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
MUMBAI Shares in HDFC Bank , India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record high on Friday thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans portfolio.
Reuters Market Eye - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) gains 1.6 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) is up 0.8 percent.
Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) gain 0.4 percent each.
Traders hope weak rupee would aid margins.
Rupee fell to over 9-month low on Thursday.
Likely that 62/$1 becomes fresh support level, say traders.
Dollar firmer against most of its major peers after upbeat U.S. retail sales data. ($1 = 62.2000 rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW DELHI India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.