Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) gains 1.6 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) is up 0.8 percent.

Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) gain 0.4 percent each.

Traders hope weak rupee would aid margins.

Rupee fell to over 9-month low on Thursday.

Likely that 62/$1 becomes fresh support level, say traders.

Dollar firmer against most of its major peers after upbeat U.S. retail sales data. ($1 = 62.2000 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)