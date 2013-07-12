BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to issue REIT bonds worth 3.4 bln yen
* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen
LONDON, July 12 Itacare Capital Investments Ltd : * Statement regarding share price movement * Confirms that it knows of no reason for the movement * Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen
* KL East Sdn Bhd entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire the land for a cash consideration of 447.6 million RGT