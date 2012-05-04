MILAN May 4 Italian cement maker Italcementi
said on Friday it has agreed to acquire a stake in
West China Cement as the group moves to strengthen its
position in the world's largest building materials market.
In a statement on Friday Italcementi said that when the deal
is complete it will own a stake of around 6.25 percent in West
China Cement (WCC) to become the company's third largest
shareholder.
Under the agreement Italcementi will sell to WCC Shaanxi
Fuping Cement Company, which also owns 35 percent of Shifeng
Cement, against the subscription of a reserved capital increase
of WCC.
Italcementi will underwrite 284.2 million new shares in WCC
at HK$ 2.1815 per share, it said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)