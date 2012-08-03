MILAN Italian cement maker Italcementi ITAI.MI denied on Friday being in talks with Jaiprakash Associates (JAIA.NS) for a cement plant owned by the Indian group.

"Italcementi denies having any talks under way with Jaiprakash Associates in India, even though we confirm the interest of the group in evaluating any opportunities for growth in the country," an Italcementi spokesman told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation had told Reuters that Italcementi was planning to bid for one of two plants Jaiprakash is selling, a deal worth $500 million.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)