MUMBAI Aug 3 Italian cement maker Italcementi
is in talks to bid for one of the two cement plants
owned by India's Jaiprakash Associates in a deal worth
about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
Jaiprakash plans to raise up to $1.6 billion from the sale
of the two cement plants in western Gujarat and southern Andhra
Pradesh states to help pay down part of its $8 billion debt.
Italcementi, whose Indian unit Zuari Cement is one of the
leading producers in the southern region, is expected to offer
about $100 per tonne for the factory in Andhra Pradesh with a
capacity to produce five million tonnes of cement a year, one of
the sources said.
Jaiprakash, which has interests in cement, construction,
real estate and hospitality, is seeking about $150 million per
tonne for the two plants that have a combined capacity of nearly
10 million tonnes, the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised
to speak to media. Italcementi, the world's fifth-largest cement
producer, and Jaiprakash also declined comment.
Irish building materials group CRH and UltraTech
, India's No.1 cement maker and part of the diversified
Aditya Birla Group, are also in the race to buy the Jaiprakash
cement plants, a source said last month.