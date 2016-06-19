Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
FRANKFURT, June 19 German cement producer Heidelbergcement said on Sunday it had obtained all competition approvals for closing its merger deal with peer Italcementi after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commision (FTC).
The FTC said on Friday that the two companies had agreed to divest some U.S. assets to settle its charge that their proposed $4.2 billion merger would likely harm competition.
HeidelbergCement and Italcementi, the world's second and fourth largest producers of cement, agreed to divest a plant in Martinsburg, Virginia, and up to 11 cement distribution terminals in six other states.
"The divestment process for the assets in U.S. has already started and significant interest has already been recorded," HeidelbergCement said on Sunday, adding that the merger was expected to be completed in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexander Smith)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.