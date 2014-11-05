MILAN Nov 5 Officers from Italy's market
regulator Consob and the tax police visited the headquarters of
Italian cement maker Italcementi on Wednesday as part
of an investigation into alleged insider trading, sources close
to the matter said.
The inspections, which were also carried out at the offices
of Italcementi's main shareholder Italmobiliare,
concerned a series of measures taken by the Italcementi group
last March in a bid it made for its French unit Ciments Francais
, the sources said.
A spokesman for Italcementi said the group hoped the Consob
inspections would not reveal deliberate intention to do wrong.
"In the opposite case, the group's management will take firm
initiatives to safeguard the interests of the company, which
would be the injured party, and its shareholders," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Manuela D'Alessando, writing
by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)