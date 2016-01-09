* Preliminary talks about Italian gas merger underway -
By Stephen Jewkes and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 9 Italian state lender CDP is
considering whether to merge Italy's two top gas distributors
with joint assets of roughly 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) as
the sector gears up for major reform, four people familiar with
the matter said.
CDP (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) controls Italy's biggest gas
distributor Italgas through gas grid operator Snam. CDP
is also a shareholder of infrastructure fund F2i which bought
into No. 2 player 2i Rete Gas in 2009 and now holds 72 percent.
"These are early stage discussions but the idea is on the
table," said one source, cautioning that no deal was certain and
talks could still fall apart.
CDP and F2i declined to comment.
A second source said the merger of Italgas and 2i Rete Gas
was CDP's favourite plan but other options, including a stock
market listing of Italgas, were being considered because of the
risk a merger might not be approved on antitrust grounds.
A combination of Italgas and 2i Rete Gas, which together had
revenues of about 1.8 billion euros in 2014, would hold some 50
percent of the Italian gas market.
CDP revamped its top management in July to get more closely
involved in government projects to boost growth and upgrade
infrastructure.
Claudio Costamagna, a former senior Goldman Sachs banker,
was appointed CDP's chairman while Fabio Gallia, previously head
of BNP Paribas in Italy, became CDP's chief executive.
But CDP is in no rush to finalise a merger of Italgas and 2i
Rete Gas since the board of Italgas parent Snam, including
long-standing CEO Carlo Malacarne, is up for renewal, two
sources said, adding that advisers for a deal have yet to be
appointed.
Snam, which is controlled by CDP through a vehicle that also
includes State Grid Corporation of China, is due to nominate a
board in April. On Friday, Snam strengthened its managerial
structure by appointing Marco Alvera as its first Chief
Operating Officer effective Jan. 15.
Alvera, a former gas manager at Eni, will report to
Malacarne and will oversee the company's growth on the
international and domestic natural gas market.
NEW RULES
Italy's gas distribution sector is highly fragmented with
more than 200 companies working across almost 7,000 concession
areas serving more than 20 million clients.
But new rules cutting concession areas to just 177 are
expected to streamline the industry to make it more efficient
and cut bills.
Crucially, bidders who win a tender in a new area where they
do not have full control of the distribution assets will need to
compensate other grid owners and operators, a condition that
will favour companies with strong balance sheets.
"A tie-up makes sense since the business is going to need
big investments in coming years and Rome needs to create
national champions in what is a strategic sector," a third
source said.
Snam, which also runs nearly all of Italy's gas storage
operations, is investing heavily in expanding its European
footprint in its core business of gas transmission. Bankers said
it could benefit from reducing its distribution commitments.
A banker familiar with the matter said in the past CDP had
tried to get partners on board to help fund Italgas.
"Infrastructure and pension funds have been interested in
the asset and could well be interested in the future," the
banker said.
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
(Additional reporting by Luca Trogni in Milan; editing by
Rachel Armstrong and David Clarke)