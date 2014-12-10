BRIEF-GPM Petroleum files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
BERLINO, 10 dicembre La Commissione europea avverte Francia e Italia che rischiano un inasprimento della procedura per disavanzi eccessivi se non daranno concreta attuazione alle misure annunciate.
Lo dice il presidente dell'esecutivo comunitario, Jean Claude Juncker, nel corso di un'intervista alla Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung.
"Senza le misure annunciate ci sarà un aggravamento della procedura per i disavanzi eccessivi", dice Juncker.
"Non sarà piacevole" se alle parole non seguiranno i fatti, aggiunge.
L'Italia, assieme a Francia e Belgio, ha passato indenne il primo giudizio della Commissione sul bilancio del 2015. Il prossimo esame è a marzo, quando Bruxelles potrebbe formalmente chiedere una ulteriore manovra correttiva.
Sul sito www.reuters.com altre notizie Reuters in italiano. Le top news anche su www.twitter.com/reuters_italia
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
(Adds details, table, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were near flat from a week earlier, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, down slightly from $15.34 billion the previous week. The dollar failed to gain traction over the last few days, as U.S. Pr