(Adds valuation details)
MILAN, June 26 Italia Independent, the sunglass
company founded by a grandson of the late Fiat patriarch Gianni
Agnelli, will raise around 11 million euros ($14.3 million) in
fresh capital when it debuts on the Milan stock market this
week, the company said on Wednesday.
The Turin-based company is selling new and existing shares
which will be listed on Milan's junior AIM stock market, with
the offer valuing the company at 57.46 million euros.
The 425,000 new shares offered to institutional investors at
26 euros each were more than three times subscribed, the company
said.
Present shareholders are also selling 100,000 shares.
Fiat chairman John Elkann's flamboyant brother Lapo
currently holds 64 percent of the company which he controls
along with two friends.
If a green shoe option is exercised, comprising shares held
by current stakeholders, a maximum of 27.32 percent of the
company will be floated.
Fellow Italian sunglasses company Luxottica
dominates the sector, with a market capitalisation of 18.18
billion euros.
($1=0.7691 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Stephen Jewkes)