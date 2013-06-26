(Adds valuation details)

MILAN, June 26 Italia Independent, the sunglass company founded by a grandson of the late Fiat patriarch Gianni Agnelli, will raise around 11 million euros ($14.3 million) in fresh capital when it debuts on the Milan stock market this week, the company said on Wednesday.

The Turin-based company is selling new and existing shares which will be listed on Milan's junior AIM stock market, with the offer valuing the company at 57.46 million euros.

The 425,000 new shares offered to institutional investors at 26 euros each were more than three times subscribed, the company said.

Present shareholders are also selling 100,000 shares.

Fiat chairman John Elkann's flamboyant brother Lapo currently holds 64 percent of the company which he controls along with two friends.

If a green shoe option is exercised, comprising shares held by current stakeholders, a maximum of 27.32 percent of the company will be floated.

Fellow Italian sunglasses company Luxottica dominates the sector, with a market capitalisation of 18.18 billion euros. ($1=0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Stephen Jewkes)