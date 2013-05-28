MILAN May 28 Italia Independent Group, the
maker of colourful sunglasses co-founded by an heir of Fiat's
Agnelli dynasty, is set to gain shareholder approval to pursue a
stock market listing, a source close to the matter said.
The Turin-based company, founded by Fiat Chairman
John Elkann's flamboyant brother Lapo, has cut a growing niche
for itself in the luxury eyewear market dominated by Luxottica
and told Reuters in January that it was considering
opening up its capital to investors as it targets expansion into
foreign markets.
"Tomorrow's shareholder meeting will give the go ahead to an
initial public offering (IPO)," the source said on Tuesday,
adding that the group planned to list before the summer.
The listing would take place on Milan's secondary AIM
market, which is dedicated to smaller companies, the source
said.
Italia Independent, which reported revenues of 15.7 million
euros ($20.31 million) last year, declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7729 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Goodman)