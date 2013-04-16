MILAN, April 16 Bad debts at Italian banks rose
to 127.7 billion euros in February and lenders further reduced
loans to households and businesses, data showed on Tuesday.
The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, which
have become a major concern for lenders because of Italy's
prolonged recession, rose by around 1.5 billion euros compared
with January.
Net bad loans were 3.23 percent of total loans in February,
ABI said, compared to 3.38 percent in January 2013.
Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial
firms fell by 2.3 percent in March, declining for the eleventh
consecutive month after falling 2.6 percent in February.
On a brighter note, retail funding continued to increase.
Deposits by Italian residents rose by 6.6 percent, while bank
bonds fell 8.2 percent.
