* Veneto IPO could stretch Atlante resources

* NPL deals could stall without fund support

* Fund's IRR, mandate could pose challenge

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Italy's plan to securitise its banks' bad loans could be curtailed if an upcoming cash call for Veneto Banca squeezes the country's new rescue fund dry of capital.

In April, Italian financial institutions created the 4.25bn Atlante fund to support the country's weakest banks by backstopping capital raises and taking on riskier parts of non-performing loan (NPL) securitisations.

The plan was to use part of Atlante's funds to buy junior paper in these NPL deals, helping the economics of a new government scheme that insures senior debt but does not help place the riskier tranches.

Atlante made a tumultuous debut in the market last month, however, ending up with a 99.3% stake in Banca Popolare di Vicenza after the lender's 1.5bn IPO drew subscriptions of just 7.66%.

Reuters reported on Monday that Atlante is now set to backstop another cash call at a troubled regional lender, after very weak demand from institutional investors for the 1bn share issue at Veneto Banca.

With billions of euros set to be drained on two equity raises alone, market players are questioning just how far Atlante's capital can be stretched to help the NPL scheme.

"If the fund had to absorb another capital increase, you basically take away firepower that could be put to use dealing with the problem of NPLs," said Rahul Kalia, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"I think if there was no capacity left, that would weigh heavily on investor sentiment. It would make it more difficult for future deals to go ahead."

JUNIOR STRUGGLE

When Atlante was formed in April, it envisaged that about a third of the rescue fund would be used to buy up the junior tranches of NPL securitisations.

The fund was intended to work in tandem with Italy's new state guarantee for senior tranches of NPL securitisation, known as GACS in Italian.

Atlante's modest size meant it couldn't solve the country's 360bn bad debt problem alone, but many hoped it would prop up deals in need and pave the way for others to buy junior NPL risk.

Some lenders have been quick to place their faith in the scheme, with Banca Popolare di Bari aiming to be the first to use GACS to sell 800m of NPLs.

Yet, if Italy's rescue fund runs out of steam, potential deals like Bari's could struggle to come to market.

"They need Atlante," one banker said, adding that the GACS scheme will not work without the fund's support.

"So the main issue is how much money will be left over for NPLs. And the sentiment is that it will be very little."

OUT OF TOUCH

In a bid to free up capital, Atlante is seeking to offload some of its stake in Vicenza to a group of private equity buyers.

And Corriere della Serra also reported last week that the fund could raise a further 1bn from pension and insurance funds in a second round of fundraising.

But even if Atlante builds up its firepower again, some argue that its structure and mandate make it difficult to apply to NPLs.

Most notably, market participants warn that Atlante's return target of 6% for ABS junior tranches will do little to encourage other buyers to enter the market.

"If you are investing at a 6% IRR like they are, that is not encouraging other investors," said one banker in Italy.

"It's completely below the market and it's doing the opposite. Any other investor will not participate."

The low return target is even more problematic given that under the GACS scheme, junior investors cannot receive payment on their coupons until all the senior notes are paid back.

The logistics around which NPL deals Atlante should back also remain murky, given it's funded by a host of banks who each have their own NPL burdens to bear.

If Atlante fails to spur ABS NPL issuance, lenders may resort to selling their loan portfolios at deep discounts - a potentially lengthy process that could test investor patience.

"It looks like some of the measures are helping. But due to the size of the problem, it could take a long time," said Aberdeen's Kalia.

"Now, is the market willing to give the sector that amount of time to sort out the problem without internal schemes to help? That's anyone's guess." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Julian Baker.)