* NPL scheme may struggle to bridge valuation gap
* Riskier tranches a tough sell to investors
* High costs may put off banks
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Feb 4 (IFR) - Italy's plan to ease the 200bn bad
debt burden weighing on its banks may have appeased EU
regulators, but many are sceptical that the securitisation
structure can actually be sold to the market.
Italian banks have up until now loathed to clear a backlog
of non-performing loans that has grown from 125bn in 2012 to
201bn in November 2015, fearful of crystallising heavy losses
if they accept the deep discounts distressed debt buyers demand.
After months of negotiations, the Italian government has
come up with a new framework under which banks will be able to
buy a state guarantee on senior debt issued by a securitisation
vehicle.
However, many in the market are reserving judgment on
whether the scheme will succeed.
"We're a bit cautious on the nature of the structure," said
Douglas Charleston, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset
Management. "There are many unknowns until we see a termsheet."
The main problem is that the government has had to tiptoe
carefully around EU state aid laws. These restrict governments
from helping banks achieve better terms than those prevailing in
the market when providing assistance, without first imposing
losses on their investors.
So while the scheme has assuaged state aid concerns, it is
unclear whether it is feasible to place the deals in the market.
VALUATION GAP
The success of the proposal hinges on whether it can bridge
the yawning gap between the level at which Italian banks mark
their bad loans and their market price.
The guarantee mechanism was implemented over the potential
creation of a "bad bank," an option that would have forced
lenders to transfer NPLs at a fraction of their face value.
A senior Italian banker said that most lenders are marking
their secured NPL portfolios at around 30 to 50% of their
original nominal value. Moody's pegs Italian banks' bad loans
valuation at 40% of par, while arguing that the transfer price
is likely to be just 20%.
The ratings agency argues that the state guarantee "does not
solve" this issue, as the Italian treasury estimates that it
will only boost valuations by a further two percentage points.
A second Italian banker said he also thought the guarantee
"might not be sufficient" to bridge the gap.
PLACING THE RISK
Even if this valuation hurdle is overcome, the government
guarantee only benefits a securitisation's senior tranche,
leaving banks the unenviable task of placing the riskier
mezzanine and junior notes.
The Italian sovereign is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+ and many also
expect that its guarantee will make the senior notes eligible
for the ECB's repo or ABS purchase programme.
But most agree that senior paper will likely account for
less than half the structure. Under the waterfall that comes
with the guarantee, the seniors must be repaid in full before
any principal cash can flow down to subordinated tranches.
"The question is, who is buying the junior notes? Because
that's the real problem," a third banker said. "The waterfall
that would be needed for the senior note would not be acceptable
for the junior investor."
It is possible Italy may sweeten the deal for junior
investors by giving them control over servicing, effectively
boosting their returns through a commission mechanism.
"That could be a way to actually bring interest for
investors in the lower ranking tranches," said Marco Lantelme,
head of the banking and capital markets practice at Carnelutti.
He added that the Italian government could provide more
clarity on Friday, when policymakers are set to release further
details on the scheme.
BEARING THE COSTS
The Italian government has to charge issuers a cost for
using the guarantee, in order to satisfy the EU's restrictions
on state aid.
The market price for this insurance is determined using a
basket of credit default swaps of Italian financial and
non-financial issuers. There are also step-up fees after the
initial three-years, to encourage recovery on the guaranteed
tranches.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts note that the average
cost for three-year and seven-year BBB Italian corporate CDS is
93bp and 145bp respectively, giving an indication of the
guarantee's potential cost over the course of its life.
Issuers will also have to pay up to issue non-performing
deals in a peripheral market, with one banker pegging the
minimum cost of placing the senior tranche at roughly 200bp.
Even in the performing space, Italian issuers have had to
pay up to print. Last month, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
cleared a Double A rated 761.3m lease securitisation at 125bp.
The first banker said that the prohibitive costs could mean
some banks continue to hold their NPLs, doing little to break
the deadlock in the Italian banking system.
"If the guarantee will cost you the difference between
performing and non-performing, then there is no sense to pick
this facility," he said. "The expense is too great."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and
Helene Durand.)