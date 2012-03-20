Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
* To issue 1.68 bln new shares
* Omits 2011 dividend payment (Adds details)
BANGKOK, March 20 Thailand's biggest building contractor, Italian-Thai Development Pcl, said it planned to issue new shares and would not pay a dividend for 2011.
It told the stock exchange its board had approved the issuance of 1.68 billion new shares at 1 baht par value.
Of the total shares, around 1.26 billion shares will be allocated through a rights offer to existing shareholders, equivalent to 30 percent of paid-up capital.
The remainder of around 419 million will be sold in a private placement, equivalent to 10 percent of paid-up capital, it said.
The company gave no details on how it planned to use the funds but said upon completion, its registered capital would rise to 5.87 billion baht from 4.19 billion baht.
The plan is subject to approval at a shareholder meeting approvals on April 27.
Late last month, Italian-Thai posted a 2011 net loss of 1.7 billion baht ($55.3 million), turning round from a 298 million baht net profit it made the previous year.
Analysts remain underweight on the company's performance given its weak balance sheet and gloomy earnings outlook.
It is leading a huge $50 billion project to build a port and industrial complex in neighbouring Myanmar but there are growing doubts about the feasibility of the venture.
On Monday, Italian-Thai stocks ended down 2.5 percent at 3.88 baht. The overall market was flat.
($1 = 30.725 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.