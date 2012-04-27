BANGKOK, April 27 Thailand's largest
construction firm, Italian-Thai Development Pcl expects to
conclude its long-term financial plan for the Dawei deep-sea
port project in Myanmar by the end of this year, President
Premchai Karnasuta said on Friday.
Italian-Thai, which received a concession to develop the
Dawei project, also planned to sign a deal in the next 2-3
months to sell land for a steel plant at Dawei, Premchai told
shareholders at a meeting.
The company said in January it was seeking $8.5 billion to
finance infrastructure and utilities under the first phase of
the Dewei project.
But there are doubts about the future of the project after
the Myanmar government abruptly halted construction of a
4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant and said it has no plans
to export electricity from there.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)