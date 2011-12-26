BANGKOK Dec 26 Italian-Thai Development
Pcl :
* Expects to conclude in 2012 how to finance the Dawei
deep-sea port and infrastructure projects in Myanmar, but has no
plan to raise fund via an equity issue, President Premchai
Karnasuta told reporters
* Aims to conclude in 2012 a plan to find partners for six
projects in Dawei
* Aims to sell about 50,000 rai (20,000 acres) of land in
Dawei; plan to convert some land into capital and also receive
revenue from land sales
* Expects ongoing construction jobs, excluding Dawei, to
reach 400 billion baht ($12.8 billion) in 2012 up from 170
billion baht now
* Thailand's largest construction contractor signed in late
2010 an $8 billion contract for the port and infrastructure
project in Dawei in the Tanintharyi region in Myanmar's south.
($1 = 31.37 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)