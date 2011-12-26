* No plan to raise fund via equity to finance Dawei
* Plans to sell land at Dawei, convert into capital
* Aims to conclude partners for 6 projects in 2012
* Domestic projects help boost construction jobs next year
* Share up 1 pct, outperforms market
(Adds quotes, details)
By Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, Dec 26 Italian-Thai Development
Pcl, Thailand's largest construction firm, said on
Monday it expected to reach a conclusion in 2012 on how it would
finance the Dawei deep sea port and infrastructure projects in
Myanmar.
Loss-making Italian-Thai has no plan to raise funds via an
equity issue, but it planed to convert some land into capital
and also receive revenue from land sales in Dawei, President
Premchai Karnasuta told reporters.
"We are discussing with financial institutions about
financing and received a good response from foreign banks,"
Premchai said, adding priorities included investing in
infrastructure such as port, road and rail networks.
Financial institutions from Japan and China have showed
interest in extending loans for rail construction, he said.
In late 2010, Italian-Thai signed an $8 billion contract for
the deep-sea port and infrastructure project in Dawei in the
Tanintharyi region of southern Myanmar.
The company has set up a unit, Dawei Development Co Ltd, to
operate and construct the port and related infrastructure.
Italian-Thai also planned to conclude next year a plan to
find partners for six projects, including power plants, oil and
gas, petrochemical, fertilizer, steel and a port and it aimed to
sell at least 50,000 rai (20,000 acres) of land at Dawei, he
said.
PARTNERS SOUGHT
The coal-fired power plants are expected to need investment
of $7 billion. It would need $3.5 billion for port and roads and
another $2 billion for rail projects, he said, adding his firm
was in talks with foreign partners to jointly invest in the
power plant project.
In November, Italian-Thai signed an agreement with
Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl to build
coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 4,000
megawatts.
"We got Ratchaburi as a partner and we have three investors,
two Japanese and one (South) Korean, who showed interest in the
power plant project," Premchai said.
It expected to find a partner for a steel smelting plant in
Dawei in the first half of 2012, he said.
Italian-Thai also planned to sell a stake in Dawei
Development and the Myanmar's private sector was keen to buy a
25 percent of its unit, he said.
"ITD will hold not less than 51 percent in Dawei Development
and we are open for both Thai and foreign investors," he said.
Strong domestic building projects should help boost the
company's ongoing construction jobs, excluding Dawei, to reach
400 billion baht ($12.8 billion) in 2012, up from 170 billion
baht now, Premchai said.
The company is expected to post a net loss of 1.7 billion
baht for 2011 and a loss of 37 million for 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Italian-Thai, valued at $497 million, posted a nine-month
net loss of 1.4 billion baht versus a net profit of 274 million
baht a year earlier.
On Monday, the stock closed up 1 percent, outperforming a
0.47 percent fall of the broad index.
($1 = 31.37 Baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)