BANGKOK, April 27 Italian-Thai Development Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise 20 percent to at least 54 billion baht ($1.75 billion), papers presented at its shareholders meeting on Friday showed

* Expects to receive new construction contracts worth about 200 billion baht this year; of which 41 billion baht was signed in the first quarter ($1 = 30.8850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)