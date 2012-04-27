British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
BANGKOK, April 27 Italian-Thai Development Pcl :
* Expects 2012 revenue to rise 20 percent to at least 54 billion baht ($1.75 billion), papers presented at its shareholders meeting on Friday showed
* Expects to receive new construction contracts worth about 200 billion baht this year; of which 41 billion baht was signed in the first quarter ($1 = 30.8850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.