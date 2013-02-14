BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 Italtile Ltd : * Says H1 headline EPS increased 13 percent to 24.3 cents * Says revenue from group-owned stores grew 14 percent to R1.08 billion * Declares an interim dividend of 8.0 cents per share * Says trading conditions will remain difficult for the foreseeable future
* Total estimated consideration for acquisition of Porsche Centre Adelaide will be approximately $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: