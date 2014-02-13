JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 Italtile Ltd : * H1 revenue from group-owned stores and entities increased 31 pct to R1,37 billion (2012: R1,05 billion) * Basic earnings per share increased 19 pct to 28,6 cents per share for six months ended December 31 * Capital expenditure of R102 million was incurred (2012: R95 million) * Cash and cash equivalent reserves at the end of the period were R177 million * Group has appointed Jan Potgieter, CA(SA), as chief operating officer with effect from 1 August 2014 * Declared an interim gross cash dividend of 9.0 cents per share (2012: 8.0 cents) * Mr Nick Booth will assume the position of chief executive officer with effect from 1 July 2014. * Impact of rising living costs on disposable income will continue to constrain consumption