BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 Italtile Ltd : * Says chief financial officer to step down
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.