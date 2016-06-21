By Alberto Sisto and Gavin Jones
| ROME, June 21
ROME, June 21 The new mayors from Italy's
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement who won control of Rome and
Turin on Sunday are squaring for a confrontation with the
management of financial firms and utilities they control.
Five-Star, whose main appeal is its tough stance on graft
and privilege, has often spoken out against Italy's corporate
elite. Analysts say its relations with business could be
difficult as its political power increases.
The head of Rome's listed water and energy utility Acea, of
which city hall holds a 51 percent stake, said on Tuesday he
would seek a meeting with mayor Virginia Raggi, who threatened
to change the company's management during her election campaign.
"It will be necessary soon to have a calm discussion about
everything and we will ask for that. It's our duty to speak to
all our shareholders," Acea CEO Alberto Irace told reporters.
Falls in Acea's share price in March were widely attributed
to remarks by Raggi that if she was elected she would install
new management and demand that the utility invested more to
improve services rather than make profits.
Acea, whose other main stakeholders are Italian constructor
and editor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and France's Suez
Environnement, issued a statement on Tuesday denying press
reports that its President Catia Tomasetti was ready to resign.
The principle that water services should be public and not
profit-driven is one of the five policy platforms, or "stars" on
which the 5-Star Movement was founded in 2009.
The 5-Star Movement trounced Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi in local elections last weekend, clouding his chances of
completing his term of office. Five-Star won in 19 of the 20
towns or cities where it had advanced to the run-offs.
In the northern industrial city of Turin, home of carmaker
Fiat, the first move by new 32-year-old mayor Chiara Appendino
was to call for the resignation of the chairman of the main
stakeholder in Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo
.
Appendino said Francesco Profumo, who had been put at the
helm of the banking foundation Compagnia di Sanpaolo by the
previous mayor just a few weeks earlier "should quit because we
did not agree with his appointment".
The banking foundations are non-profit organisations which
became key shareholders in Italy's main banks when they were
privatised in the 1990s. They finance local cultural and social
activities and have become major political power bases.
Compagnia di Sanpaolo is Italy's second biggest banking
foundation, controlling some 7 billion euros and wielding
enormous influence in and around Turin.
"I would like to know if Profumo doesn't have the qualities
needed for that role or if he needs to be changed just because
he was named by me," outgoing mayor Piero Fassino said on
Tuesday.
Raggi has refused to back Rome's bid for the 2024 Olympics,
clashing with Caltagirone. The constructor has enormous
potential business interests in the project, and has vigorously
promoted it in the city's main newspaper, which he controls.
Raggi has promised to clean up the public transport company
Atac and trash collection firm Ama, inefficient and loss-making
operations which have both been at the centre of corruption
scandals in recent years.
The head of Ama, Daniele Fortini, will offer his resignation
on Wednesday, a source at the company told Reuters. The source
added however, that this was normal procedure when a new mayor
takes over and did not indicate Fortini expected to be replaced.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)