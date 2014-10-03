ROME Oct 3 Italian officials are studying whether to offer state guarantees for riskier asset-backed securities, which would allow the European Central Bank to buy them under a new programme, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday.

The newspaper said officials from the Treasury, the Italian banking association, the Bank of Italy and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti had met to consider guaranteeing the "mezzanine" tranches of some secured debt issues.

An official who took part in the meetings confirmed the substance of the article to Reuters.

The ECB gave details on Thursday of its plan to start buying asset-backed securities from late 2014, part of efforts to stimulate lending to companies and households and revive the euro zone's faltering economy.

It pledged to buy senior tranches of the debt issues, which bundle together mortgage, auto, credit card and other loans, and said it could also buy the riskier mezzanine tranches if the 18 countries in the euro provided necessary guarantees.

A separate programme will see it start purchasing covered bonds, another form of secured debt, from this month.

Il Sole said Italy could offer guarantees through the State Guarantee Fund, set up to offer credit guarantees to small and medium-sized businesses and operated by the industry ministry.

It said numerous technical issues would have to be resolved before the plans could be put into effect but legislation to create the administrative framework could be implemented as part of the budget law due to be announced in the middle of October.

France and Germany have rejected the idea of guaranteeing some riskier ABS tranches. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Catherine Evans)