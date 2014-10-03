ROME Oct 3 Italian officials are studying
whether to offer state guarantees for riskier asset-backed
securities, which would allow the European Central Bank to buy
them under a new programme, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Friday.
The newspaper said officials from the Treasury, the Italian
banking association, the Bank of Italy and state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti had met to consider guaranteeing the
"mezzanine" tranches of some secured debt issues.
An official who took part in the meetings confirmed the
substance of the article to Reuters.
The ECB gave details on Thursday of its plan to start buying
asset-backed securities from late 2014, part of efforts to
stimulate lending to companies and households and revive the
euro zone's faltering economy.
It pledged to buy senior tranches of the debt issues, which
bundle together mortgage, auto, credit card and other loans, and
said it could also buy the riskier mezzanine tranches if the 18
countries in the euro provided necessary guarantees.
A separate programme will see it start purchasing covered
bonds, another form of secured debt, from this month.
Il Sole said Italy could offer guarantees through the State
Guarantee Fund, set up to offer credit guarantees to small and
medium-sized businesses and operated by the industry ministry.
It said numerous technical issues would have to be resolved
before the plans could be put into effect but legislation to
create the administrative framework could be implemented as part
of the budget law due to be announced in the middle of October.
France and Germany have rejected the idea of guaranteeing
some riskier ABS tranches.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Catherine Evans)