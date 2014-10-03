(Adds economy ministry comment)
ROME Oct 3 Italian officials are considering
state guarantees for riskier asset-backed securities, which
would let the European Central Bank buy them under a new
programme, officials said on Friday, confirming a report in
business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.
Officials from the Treasury, the Italian banking
association, the Bank of Italy and state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti have met to look at guaranteeing the "mezzanine"
tranches of some secured debt issues, one person who took part
in the meeting said.
A spokesman for the Economy Ministry said various options
were being considered.
"We are evaluating the best way to take advantage of the
opportunities stemming from the ECB's efforts to increase the
amount of liquidity in the markets and to get credit flowing to
companies," the spokesman said.
The ECB gave details on Thursday of its plan to start buying
asset-backed securities from late 2014, part of its efforts to
stimulate lending to companies and households and revive the
euro zone's faltering economy.
It pledged to buy senior tranches of the debt issues, which
bundle together mortgage, auto, credit card and other loans, and
said it could also buy the riskier mezzanine tranches if the 18
countries in the euro provided necessary guarantees.
A separate programme will see it start purchasing covered
bonds, another form of secured debt, from this month.
Il Sole said Italy could offer guarantees through the State
Guarantee Fund, set up to offer credit guarantees to small and
medium-sized businesses and operated by the industry ministry.
The official who attended the meeting said using the
existing guarantee fund would enable the process to begin more
quickly than creating a new body to provide state backing, but
added that other options were also possible.
The official said that the guarantee fund "would require
extra funding which has not yet been estimated" and that several
technical issues would have to be resolved before the plans
could be put into effect.
Il Sole said legislation to create the administrative
framework could be implemented as part of the budget law due to
be announced in the middle of October.
France and Germany have rejected the idea of guaranteeing
some riskier ABS tranches.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and James Mackenzie; Editing by
Catherine Evans, Larry King)