MILAN, March 8 Italian financial regulators on
Friday asked companies to carefully observe accounting rules
concerning complex derivative trades known as "term structured
repo" deals.
The recommendation by Bank of Italy, market watchdog Consob
and insurance regulator IVASS follows heavy losses suffered by
bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena from similar derivative
deals.
In a statement, the three regulators said they had issued a
document calling on company executives to "carefully evaluate"
such structured finance operations in order to properly observe
international accounting rules.
It said companies needed to fully reflect on balance sheets
and profit and loss statements the potential impact of the risky
trades.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest lender, booked
losses of around 730 million euros ($948 million) from several
structured finance deals.
A Bank of Italy source said the document did not refer
specifically to Monte dei Paschi or any other bank or company,
and observation of the document's recommendations would not
entail further losses for Monte Paschi.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni and Gavin Jones; editing by Andrew
Roche)