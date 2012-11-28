ROME Nov 28 The Italian market for buying and
selling advertising space is too heavily concentrated in the
hands of the two biggest operators, WPP Plc and Mediaset
, communications authority Agcom said in a report on
Wednesday.
It said British multinational advertising and public
relations company WPP had a share of more than 40 percent in the
overall advertising placement sector in Italy.
Mediaset, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi, which sells advertising space on both free-to-air
and pay television, had more than 62 percent of the national
market in its sector.
The report said the advertising sectors in Italy, Britain
and Germany had similar market structures but only in Italy was
the market share of the biggest operators above 40 percent.
It said the high market concentration "contributes, other
conditions being equal, to creating a market balance which is
does not guarantee favourable results."
Agcom said its investigation showed the heavy concentration
of the sector in the hands of the dominant players "could
prejudice its correct functioning with significant repercussions
on competitive dynamics."
It said that despite a slight reduction in the level of
market concentration, the TV sector was still dominated by
Mediaset.