French polling watchdog warns over Russian news agency's election report
* U.S. intelligence chief sees Russian interference in French vote
MILAN Aug 12 The European Commission said on Monday it had questioned the Italian telecommunications watchdog AGCOM on the way it regulated prices for broadband services.
In a note the Commission said it had invoked the EU review mechanism over plans by AGCOM to change current wholesale broadband prices saying that such a move would negatively impact operators' ability to plan their prices in Italy.
The EU Commission's telecoms chief, Neelie Kroes, said: "In departing from the approach announced last year for setting access prices in the Italian broadband markets, AGCOM undermines the required regulatory certainty for all market players."
In July AGCOM tentatively approved lower fees for rivals who rent space on the fixed-line copper network of Telecom Italia - a move that Telecom Italia said would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros.
After that decision Telecom Italia said it wanted to secure favourable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
MOSCOW, April 2 Police in Moscow detained more than 20 anti-corruption protesters who took to the streets on Sunday in a follow-up of last week's large-scale demonstrations in the Russian capital, according to a Reuters witness.
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.