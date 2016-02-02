ROME Feb 2 Top executives of Italy's Meridiana
Fly are meeting with the development minister in Rome on Tuesday
to discuss the future of the ailing regional airline, amid
speculation Qatar Airways could come to the rescue.
Meridiana Fly, which offers flights to and from Sardinia and
other destinations in Italy and abroad, is under a
government-sponsored restructuring plan to help turn it round.
The group, which is owned by the Aga Khan, put most of its
employees under a temporary layoff scheme last April.
"Talks are going on with Qatar Airways to let the carrier
enter into (Meridiana) capital," one source close to the matter
said.
Qatar Airways declined to comment.
According to some Italian newspapers Qatar Airways could
take a stake in the Italian carrier through a reserved capital
increase.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Francesca Landini;
Editing by Mark Potter)