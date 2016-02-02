(Adds Meridiana CEO comments)
ROME Feb 2 Italy's Meridiana Fly held talks
with the country's development minister on Tuesday about the
ailing airline's future, its CEO said after the meeting, but did
not comment on speculation Qatar Airways could come to the
rescue.
Meridiana Fly, which flies to and from the island of
Sardinia and other destinations in Italy and abroad, is under a
government-sponsored restructuring plan to help turn it around.
The regional carrier, which is owned by the Aga Khan, a
businessman and spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims, put
most of its employees on a temporary layoff scheme last April.
"The government is extremely focused on this issue ... I
can't say more at this stage," Meridiana Chief Executive Marco
Rigotti said when asked about potential talks with Qatar
Airways.
According to one source close to the matter, Meridiana is
discussing a plan to let the Qatari airline buy a stake in the
Italian group.
Qatar Airways declined to comment on the issue.
According to some Italian newspapers, Qatar Airways could
buy into the Italian carrier through a reserved capital
increase.
