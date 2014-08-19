ROME Aug 19 Two Italian Tornado jets collided
in mid-air and plunged into a hillside in central Italy during a
training exercise on Tuesday, the air force said.
Local media said the pilots had ejected from the plane
before impact, and the fire brigade, called to put out a forest
fire caused by the incident, reported no casualties.
A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "an enormous
ball of fire that lasted about five seconds, and then (the
planes) crashed into the hillside".
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)