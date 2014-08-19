ROME Aug 19 Two Italian Tornado jets collided in mid-air and plunged into a hillside in central Italy during a training exercise on Tuesday, the air force said.

Local media said the pilots had ejected from the plane before impact, and the fire brigade, called to put out a forest fire caused by the incident, reported no casualties.

A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "an enormous ball of fire that lasted about five seconds, and then (the planes) crashed into the hillside". (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)