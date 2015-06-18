By Costas Pitas
| LONDON, June 18
LONDON, June 18 British airline easyJet
will cut the number of flights it operates from Italy's busiest
airport, Rome Fiumicino, the latest blow for a hub hit by a
blaze last month.
The low-cost carrier said on Thursday it would roughly halve
the number of passengers it carries and flights it operates out
of the airport, from around 4 million passengers at present to 2
million from next year.
The Italian capital's principal airport, which served 39
million passengers in 2014, was hit last month by a fire that
caused dozens of flights to be cancelled and badly damaged the
main international terminal building. It is still operating at
60 percent capacity.
EasyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said in a call with
analysts last month the fire had exacerbated problems at the
airport.
The airline said high airport charges and low levels of
punctuality had also hampered the viability of its Fiumicino
flights.
The company said a significant proportion of the flights to
be lost would be domestic services and it would expand both the
frequency and number of international routes from Milan, Venice
and Naples.
